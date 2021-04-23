Letters to the Editor

This week's letters include a thank you, coupled with a complaint, and thoughts on the future of the High Street.

THANKS FOR YOUR HELP AFTER FALL NEAR CAR PARK

I would like to express my gratitude and say a huge thank you to the two young women who helped my nan, Christine, after she fell near to the Grosvenor Yard car park on Sunday, April 11, on her way from church.

They helped to pick her up and called for help, while she was in agonising pain.

She’s now recovering at West Suffolk Hospital with a hairline fracture of her pelvis, is undertaking physio with lots of painkillers and we’re hoping to get her walking again soon.

I am not sure exactly where or how she fell, or of the condition of the pavement in the area, but I believe that there are some uneven surfaces around the access to the car park from Fitzroy Street.

I do hope the council sees this and looks at how to improve pedestrian access around there, as I’m sure lots of elderly people walk by on a daily basis.

The two women went out their way to help my nan, for which I am forever grateful.

Jessica Foster, Lode

BUY LOCALLY AND HELP TO SAVE JOBS

How I agree with James Lay’s amusing letter regarding online shopping, however the serious side to this, as he pointed out, is unless we change our shopping habits our towns will die and more shop workers will be without jobs.

When I said to a friend that I liked to see what I was buying so as not have to send things back, it was suggested that I look in the shops to find what I wanted then buy online, this I declined to do. Come on all of us buy whatever we can locally to help save jobs and before all we have left are charity shops and betting shops.

Jennifer Lazzari, Centre Drive, Newmarket

WE NEED A CREATIVE VISION FOR HIGH STREET

What sort of fantasy land does James Lay live in? (Letters, April 15) Perhaps living in Gazeley he’s not been aware that until April 12, the country has been in lockdown for 15 weeks and all non-essential shops have been closed. However, it is great to see how busy our town has been since shops re-opened last week.

I’ve always been a proponent of shopping locally, not least because my father ran a high street retail business for 30 years, however it is not just online shopping that affects our high-streets but large supermarkets and retail parks.

Shops need to be located where people can get to them easily, but in Newmarket we have more than two decades of failure on the part of our local councillors to come up with and implement a cogent parking strategy for the town centre.

We have an unfair rates system that doesn’t recognise the shift to online shopping and penalises the retail sector, whilst relying on outdated property values. The high street will adapt and evolve, as it has done throughout history, but councils and business associations, will need to step up to the plate with a creative vision for the future for our high street.

Perhaps some empty retail units could be adapted into shared workspaces for those who no longer need to commute to work, but who still crave that social atmosphere. With more home working there is also more local footfall that would otherwise have gone outside town, and with that a potential new source of demand. Also, encourage landlords to turn under-utilised upper floors into residential accommodation.

Seeing as he asked, the one bit of advice I’d give is not to use his wife to make an asinine point about the changing shopping habits of the country.

Douglas Hall, Newmarket

CONGRATULATIONS ON COVID JAB ROLL-OUT

In a world where people are quick to criticise, I take particular pleasure in offering sincere congratulations to the government and to the NHS, for the way in which the Covid vaccination programme has been rolled out. It has been a monumental task.

In my case, I was tremendously impressed with the efficiency at the Jubilee Centre, in Mildenhall. Not only would I like to compliment the NHS staff at the vaccination centre there, but also the team of volunteers, whose valuable contribution must not be overlooked.

My grateful thanks to everyone concerned.

Peter Cresswell, Peterhouse Drive, Newmarket

RULES NOT BEING FOLLOWED BY ALL

Can someone tell me please how it is that the Queen, our Queen, could only have 30 people attending Prince Philip’s funeral when the vicar, the council, and the police allowed over 200 people to a funeral in Burwell last week? There is something very wrong somewhere.

Name and address supplied

