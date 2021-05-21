The Royal family, the return of spectators to the racecourse and local election results are among this week's topics.

HUGE COST OF ROYAL FAMILY AT A TIME OF NEED

The news that the government is thinking of spending £200 million on a floating gin palace for the royals beggars belief.

Letters to the Editor

We have hospices and the National Health Service begging for funds, food banks on every corner, and a derisory one per cent pay rise offered to nurses, and are told little money is available. And yet

£600 million has been found to renovate Buckingham Palace, minor royals live life to the full in grace and favour apartments rent free and still the royal gravy train rolls on regardless of cost and free from conscience.

Royalty is an outdated anachronism that, for centuries, has overseen grinding poverty while growing fat on power and privilege. But, sadly, I am a voice in the wilderness so, for now, God bless you Ma’am.

Michael Michalak, Swaffham Road, Burwell

READY TO WELCOME YOU BACK ON COURSE

The team at The Rowley Mile are hugely excited to welcome spectators back on course on Saturday, albeit in restricted numbers.

We’ve been working hard to ensure visitors can enjoy a safe return to the racecourse. Of course it will be a very different experience to normal while restrictions remain in place.

We are asking for the help and support of those joining us to adhere to the measures and protocols we have in place in order to ensure government guidance is followed at all times.

Until further notice, tickets can only be purchased in advance and there will be no access to the racecourse for anyone who has not pre-booked. Social distancing remains in place, face masks will need to be worn indoors, and outdoors in certain settings, and the same limits on group sizes as in daily life apply.

More information is available via our website where you will also find a spectator code of conduct, which is in place across all Jockey Club racecourses. We are asking all attendees to read this in advance of the raceday.

Our teams will be on course to assist racegoers and anyone with any questions should feel to ask at any time.

We are asking racegoers to follow any guidance they are provided by our teams on racedays to ensure everyone can have an enjoyable day and that safety protocols are met.

We can’t wait to welcome racegoers back on course and hope to see everyone again soon.

Sophie Able, General manager, Newmarket Racecourses

AWARDS FOR PROJECTS FUNDED BY LOTTERY

The 2021 National Lottery Awards are now open for entries.

Once again, the annual search for the UK’s favourite National Lottery funded people and projects will recognise those individuals and organisations who have made an extraordinary impact in their community – especially during these unprecedented times.

National Lottery players raise £30 million every week for good causes and we know this money is being used in amazing and inspiring ways. As part of The National Lottery Awards we want to celebrate those whose selfless dedication and fantastic work makes such a difference in villages, towns and cities across the country.

Encompassing all areas of National Lottery funding, you nominate local legends and hometown heroes in the following categories: culture, arts & film, community/charity, heritage and sport.

In addition, there will be a young hero award for someone under the age of 18.

Furthermore, groups or organisations are eligible to enter The National Lottery Project of the Year category, where shortlisted finalists will face a public vote later in the year.

All award winners will receive an iconic National Lottery Awards trophy and £3,000 for their organisation.

Nominations can be made by completing an entry form on our website www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards.

All nominees must have been funded by The National Lottery or be associated with a National Lottery funded project. Entries must be received by midnight on 7 June 2021.

Jonathan Tuchner, National Lottery Awards, London

PLEASED WITH RESULT OF TOWN ELECTIONS

I am pleased to find that we now have a group of people who are independent of the Conservative control of the town council and that they may consider that there are other priorities in the town other than the horse racing industry.

M R Slater, Hanover Close, Newmarket

