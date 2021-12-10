The Sunnica solar farm plan continues to attract opposition comments.

WHO WILL TAKE RESPONSIBILITY IF THINGS GO WRONG?

Regarding the Sunnica solar farm proposal and further to Arthur Roberts’ letter (Journal, December 2), it is unprecedented to have battery storage facilities so close to schools and residential properties.

Letters to the editor

The developers have admitted ‘it is a learning curve’. What a flippant, irresponsible, crass comment to make regarding the potential danger to human life.

If the batteries do catch on fire, what plans does the the fire service have for extinguishing them?

What measures have Health and Safety got in place to safeguard the lives of children and residents in the area from the plumes of carcinogenic smoke.

Are there any evacuation plans in place?

Who will take responsibility – the company, the planning office if they recommend this scheme, the Government?

Annette Flindall, via email

ROAD MARKINGS NEED REPLACING

The Newmarket town area and adjacent roads are all being compromised by the near lack of clear road centre markings.

Replacing these would be a simple solution. It would greatly reduce indecision and improve vehicle road positioning.

This should be addressed by the relevant authority.

E P Grubb, via email

THESE VETS HAD GREAT VISION AND NERVE

I wonder how many people are left who can remember the time when Peter Rossdale and Michael Hunt from the Animal Heath Trust opened their new veterinary practice in town.

A fox in a hen run was nothing compared to the furore caused among the veterinary old guard. They both had the vision and nerve to see that laboratory tests and modern science were the way forward. New, younger, trainers and owners agreed with them.

Now, all modern veterinary practices have their own laboratories and scientific equipment. The Animal Health Trust, alas, is no more.

J Merryweather, Newmarket