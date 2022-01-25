A local library is challenging users of its services to read 22 books through the coming year.

Newmarket Library today announced its 'Read 22' competition, with borrowers encouraged to select as broad a range of titles as possible.

Attendant to the challenge, the library has unveiled a new display for Holocaust Memorial Day, and two new book collections - one for children and one for adults.

Anybody who borrows from Newmarket Library can take part.

For more information on taking part in Read 22, visit Suffolk Libraries' website.

Staff member Samantha Street - who is overseeing the competition's launch - said: "We're trying to encourage readers to explore all genres held by the library.

"I'm enjoying reading more non-fiction as part of this challenge and already we've had two extra readers who have sent in reviews. I'm also trying to read books connected to our other displays, so I have books coming out of my ears!"