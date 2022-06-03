Popular town butcher, Eric Tennant, was the toast of the Love Newmarket Business awards on Thursday when he was presented with a lifetime achievement award.

More than 180 nominations were received across the awards’ ten categories and the presentations took place at a dinner held at the Bedford Lodge hotel, hosted by comedian Dominic Holland, whose actor son, Tom, played the lead role in the most recent Spiderman film.

The evening culminated in the presentation to Eric, who the guests were told had learned his craft in County Durham before moving to Newmarket in 1965. Over the following two decades he worked at the Co-op in Exning Road. before being head hunted by Dewhurst for whom he ran local branches and achieved his master butcher status, the industry’s highest mark. In 1985 he started his own business, Tenants, in what was then The Rookery and his shop has continued to thrive thanks to his expertise, the quality of his produce, and his knowledgeable and friendly eight-strong team of staff.

Eric Tennant celebrates his lifetime achievement award with his family and the team from Tennants butchers

Town mayor, Cllr Philippa Winter, presents Martyn Hazelwood of the Business Machines Company with the Green award

Rob Achner presents the community award to Veronica Fixe, Kirsti Dare and Laura Evans from Newmarket Day Centre

Emma Alderton from Suffolk Chamber and Debbie Hargreaves from Edmondson Hall, with business leader of the year Noel Byrne

Paul Hogden, from Flok, with Victoria Snell and Nick Rodgers from Victor Victoria the independent business of the year

“Eric has been in the trade for more than 60 years,” said BID chairman Steve Elsom, “and it is fitting that in a year of big celebrations, we are able to celebrate this milestone achievement and recognise the impact Eric has had, not only on our town, but also with his team and within the industry.”

The business leader of the year award went to Noel Byrne of the Bedford Lodge, whose citation noted that, in a career spanning 45 years, he went above and beyond for both his business and its employees.

Addam Morley, of Hughes Electrical, took the employee of the year prize for his efforts maintaining a high standard of customer service during the challenges posed by the pandemic over the past two years while Ploy Tachadee, who works at Nancy’s Vintage Teashop, was the apprentice/trainee of the year.

Laraine Moody from West Suffolk College, with hospitality award winner Mehmet Yamak from hmmburger

Cllr Susan Glossop with Lisa Price and Bev Hayward from Bute House Aesthetics

Alison Hayes of the Newmarket Journal presents the Tack Room’s Paul Winchester with the customer service award

Employee of the year Addam Morley, left, with Ross McKittrick

Shirley Anderson-Jolag from Tattersalls, left, with trainee of the year Ploy Tachadee

The Newmarket Town Council-sponsored green award was presented by newly elected mayor, Cllr Philippa Winter to Martin Hazelwood of the Business Machine Company which plants a tree every time it sells a piece of equipment while the Newmarket Journal-sponsored best customer service award went to the Tack Room restaurant.

Newmarket Day Centre and the Racing Centre were the finalists in the contribution to the community category and it was the day centre’s team, lead by recently appointed manager, Veronica Fixe, who took the honours. High Street eaterie hmmburger, much to the delight of owner, Mehmet Yamak, won the hospitality award, while Bute House Aesthetics, based in Rous Road was named the winner of the West Suffolk Council-sponsored best emerging business award.

Palace Street café, Victor Victoria, was a popular choice for the independent business of the year award.

“Tonight has been an opportunity to recognise all of our member businesses and appreciate their unwavering determination, resilience and perseverance over the last two years,” said Mr Elsom.

“They have risen to the challenge and we are now hopeful of better times ahead. It won’t be easy, it won’t be fast but, together, we can help make it happen.”