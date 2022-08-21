A Newmarket man is hoping to put strongman competitions on the map in Suffolk, having recently qualified for the Britain’s Strongest Man competition.

Connor Chadwick, 30, transitioned from boxing to competitive weight lifting after travelling to a strongman competition with a friend 18 months ago.

“I was in to boxing and got to the ABA finals aged 17, and I was always an average gym goer, but after going to a strongman competition for the first time last year I started getting in to it more seriously,” said Connor.

Connor Chadwick and his team Sharon Wilson, Jamie Kent, Connor Chadwick, Jason Myers and Gion Medica. Picture: Richard Marsham

“I started increasing my gym sessions and I now do three hours, five days a week and eat more than 7,000 calories each day, including lots of protein and carbohydrates.

“People always think of strongman competitors as big angry men who are aggressive, but my experience of the sport couldn’t be further from that.

“Everyone I have met has been so friendly and kind and willing to share knowledge and experience to help each other.

Connor has qualified for the British Strongest Man competition. Picture: Richard Marsham

The contest will be held at Great Dunmow Carnival on September 17. Picture: Richard Marsham

“I really like that aspect of it, but it’s also about the fun and the spontaneity. You turn up for an event and they say you’re going to be throwing beer kegs and it’s very often a total surprise and a fresh challenge being thrown at you in each competition.”

In March of this year, Connor entered his first strongman event, at town level in Ipswich, finishing 4th from 42 entries.

Encouraged by his result, he then entered the county-wide competition and took 3rd place in Suffolk, before being told that the top three finishers would all be eligible to compete in Britain’s Strongest Man event, which will be held at Great Dunmow Carnival on September 17.

“There’s only one strongman gym in Suffolk, so there’s a lot of potential for the sport to grow in this county,” said Connor.

“I’ve been amazed at how quickly I’ve got to the British competition level, and after creating my Instagram account called dadcules92, the World’s Strongest Man in 2017, Eddie Hall, followed my page and sent a supportive message which was fantastic.

“I couldn’t wait to show my all family and friends that someone as successful as Eddie had followed me.”