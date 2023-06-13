A Newmarket chemist has won a prestigious award for her role promoting science outreach.

Dr Jane Roberts has been named the winner of the Royal Society of Chemistry’s (RSC) Award for Exceptional Service.

This is in recognition of her work for the society, organising chemistry competitions for schools and promoting dialogue between businesses and chemists.

Dr Jane Roberts has been announced as the Royal Society of Chemistry’s Award for Exceptional Service. Credit: Royal Society of Chemistry

Dr Roberts said: “I am honoured to be receiving an RSC prize for my work supporting the RSC member communities and governance groups. It is a huge surprise, but very much appreciated to know that my work has been recognised in this way.”

Dr Roberts has been treasurer of the RSC’s East Anglia section for eight years, and a member of the Admissions Committee for seven years – voluntary commitments which have won her the society’s praise.

The RSC’s chief executive, Dr Helen Pain, said: “Our volunteers are at the heart of the Royal Society of Chemistry, supporting the chemical sciences community, encouraging others to engage with chemistry, and using their knowledge and experience to further the work that we do.

“The commitment, passion and expertise of all our volunteers never ceases to move and inspire me. I extend my warmest congratulations to them all.”