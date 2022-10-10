Newmarket MP Matt Hancock joined other local leaders as they pledged to try and find a long term, and sustainable, solution to the bus crisis brought about by operator Stagecoach's decision to cut vital services at the end of this month.

Mr Hancock was at a stakeholders' meeting, initiated by Newmarket Town Council, and held at the memorial hall on Monday. He said he was pleased independent bus operator, Stephensons, which currently runs services between Haverhill and Bury, and from Bury to Mildenhall and Newmarket, had stepped in to take over from Stagecoach operating the 12 bus service between Newmarket and Cambridge, which will stop at Bottisham High Street, but he warned "There is no guarantee it will last if people don't get on and use it."

Jonathan Cook, chairman of the pressure group A To B1102, said: "We need data to understand what people's transport needs are. This is the point where we need to design a new service. We need to engage with people about when they need to travel and to where. We have got to look at a hybrid model and we have got to get our heads around this right now as no-one will continue to support a loss making service."

Bus services have been cancelled by Stagecoach.

Other present at the meeting included the town mayor and deputy mayor Philippa Winter and Michael Jefferys, county councillors Andy Drummond, and Rachel Hood, town councillors, Peter Hulbert and John Harvey, Cllr Alan Sharp, chairman of East Cambridgeshire District Council and Cambridgeshire county councillor, Paul Nelson, transport manager for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, Simon Barnett, integrated transport manager at Suffolk County Council, and Steve Elsom chairman of Newmarket BID.

"In more than 12 and a half years as MP for Newmarket no single issue has lit up my inbox in the manner this has because of the direct impact it has had on people's lives and their livelihoods," said Mr Hancock. "It is something that has completely united the town and there is a real need for a viable solution.

Cllr Michael Jefferys said: "Clearly it is evident Newmarket is reliant on a bus service. People's livelihoods depend on getting to Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge. We should be looking not to reduce bus services but to increase them." And he warned that a solution should not be a sticking plaster. "What we want is a long term solution that will help Newmarket and the environment," he said.

And Cllr Andy Drummond called for government cash to be put into supporting rural bus routes.

"Passenger numbers are not sustaining those routes and we need to make them more viable," he said.

Simon Barnett, who has been negotiating with Stephensons on behalf of Suffolk County Council, said: "Bus services aren't a service they are a business and there is no such thing as a permanent bus service. Legislation must change or bus services will die because the market for them is just not there anymore."

There will be a further meeting of the stakeholders within the next two weeks.