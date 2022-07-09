Plans to set up a local history museum for Newmarket have been dropped for the time being because the costs are too high.

Earlier this year town councillors initially agreed to lease of the Coach House, in Palace Street, next door to the National Horseracing Museum, from West Suffolk Council.

But when they met last week to consider a detailed report into the feasibility of the scheme they decided that the six-year lease costs of £15,000 in the first year rising to £20,000 per annum over the next five years, were too high.

The coach house, in Palace Street Picture: Hazells

In her report, town clerk Cathy Whitaker said: “Taking on the lease of the Coach House at this time would be a costly commitment; the increase in the precept (Council Tax) to fund this over the next years would be a burden on residents, particularly in the current climate, and would be prohibitive to the town council with regard to its ability to deliver further projects and manage other cost increases.”

She told councillors there would also be operational issues, in particular staffing.

When councillors first considered the Coach House premises they felt it would not only be a possible venue for a town museum but could also provide space for use for local art exhibitions and other community events and part of it could be sub-let for office use to help offset the cost of the lease. But the property use is restricted as there is no disabled access to the upper floor and there is more space than would have been needed by the museum.

Councillors did, however, agree to continue to look for premises for a local history museum as well investigating funding opportunities and putting together a business case in readiness if a suitable location became available.