A community has rallied to help repair a church by raising £1,000 in 24 hours after 10 of its windows were smashed.

Members of the community helped the priest, Father Luke Goymour, clean up the broken glass the following day and offered to keep an eye on St John’s Church, in Mildenhall, overnight after two consecutive incidents of vandalism on Thursday and Friday.

Donna Cooper, who runs the Slimming World group at the church, set up a Go Fund Me page on Saturday to help with repairs and the installation of CCTV.

Donna Cooper who set up the fundraiser, with priest of the church, Father Luke.

“We had £1,000 come in over just 24 hours and the figure is still rising. It’s important to show Father Luke that the church, and the work he does is very important to this community,” said Donna.

“The building has always had a dual purpose in the community, offering a place of worship and a place for the community.

“It’s just a very small minority who have been causing problems in the area, and since the windows were broken there has been so many more people wanting to help out in any way they can.

“Father Luke does a lot for the community, so while the fund-raiser will help cover costs of repairs it will hopefully also help keep the building secure while showing that the community appreciates his work.”

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “Our enquiries into the vandalism at St John’s are continuing and evidence recovered from the scene is awaiting forensic analysis.

“If anyone has any information relating to this incident and would like to discuss it with police please contact Sgt Pete Maxfield at Mildenhall Police by email at peter.maxfield@suffolk.police.uk

“You can also report it via the Suffolk Police website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 37/10575/22.”

Father Luke expressed his gratitude at the way the community has helped since the vandalism.

“I’m immensely grateful and heartened by the response within the community which shows that there are a great many good people here who value the church.

“The response over the weekend and the fundraiser set up by Donna really lifted my spirits. It’s nice to have that moral support.

“I also want to thank my brother, his wife and my niece and nephew who all drove over to help board up the windows so I could go ahead with my three services and the funeral we had on Saturday.

“The cost of repairing the windows could be as much as £5,000 but we hope the insurance will cover that.

“The money raised by the community will go towards security measures, which may include CCTV and strengthened security glass.

“We will have someone at the church overnight when we can until that is installed.”

The catholic church is the second to be targeted in the area in recent days, with a burglary having taken place at Newmarket’s Our Lady Immaculate and St. Etheldreda Catholic Church on Exeter Street between 8pm last Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Doors and collection boxes at the church were forced open and rooms untidily searched.