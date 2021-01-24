Newmarket-based bloodstock auctioneer Tattersalls has announced it will hold its first sale of the year as a ‘live virtual’ event as strict lockdown measures remain in place in Britain and Ireland.

There will be no horses, vendors or buyers on site at Park Paddocks on February 4 and 5, when the mixed sale of almost 500 lots will take place online with bids being taken through the live internet bidding platform or via telephone to a member of the Tattersalls team.

“The decision has been taken in the best interests of all concerned and reflects our commitment to providing the best possible working environment for participants at all of our sales, in whatever capacity they may be attending,” said Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony.

“It also recognises the increased difficulties surrounding domestic and international travel and it was felt that the prudent option was to stage the February Sale in a manner which allows vendors and purchasers alike to participate with confidence and in full compliance with prevailing rules and regulations.”

And he added: “Our live internet bidding platform proved to hugely popular with buyers throughout last year, particularly at mixed sales similar to the February Sale, and we are confident this live virtual format is the best option under the current difficult circumstances which we all continue to endure.

"In addition to promoting the February Sale to as many prospective buyers as possible our bloodstock sales team will liaise with vendors with regard to the requirements of the live virtual sale model.”

The virtual sale will be on February 4 and 5 while Tattersalls is planning to hold an additional conventional fixture at Park Paddocks on Wednesday March 31 and Thursday April 1.

“We already have an Ascot fixture scheduled for April 1 which almost certainly will have to be relocated to Newmarket and we felt it best to offer an extra day in recognition of the changes we have had to make to the forthcoming Tattersalls February Sale,” said Mr Mahony.

“As ever our priority is to respond to the requirements of all of our clients as best we can while continuing to provide a safe and vibrant market place.”

