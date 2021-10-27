A four-vehicle crash on the A14 eastbound near Newmarket is causing traffic chaos and long delays this afternoon.

Police were called to the crash between junction 35, Stow Cum Quay, and junction 37, Newmarket just after 3pm.

Drivers are being urged to approach the area with care and allow extra time for journeys.

No injuries have been reported though the road is currently blocked.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket