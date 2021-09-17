Home   Newmarket   News   Article

A14 at Newmarket at a standstill after crash closes lane

By Paul Fisher
Published: 13:47, 17 September 2021
 | Updated: 16:33, 17 September 2021

There are delays of at least 40 minutes on the A14 westbound carriageway near Newmarket this afternoon, Friday, following a three vehicle crash.

One lane is closed from junction 39, the B1506 Kentford, and junction 38.

Police are at the scene but there are long delays from the A11 for a number of miles.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

The vehicles have now been recovered but some delays remain.

