There are delays of at least 40 minutes on the A14 westbound carriageway near Newmarket this afternoon, Friday, following a three vehicle crash.

One lane is closed from junction 39, the B1506 Kentford, and junction 38.

Police are at the scene but there are long delays from the A11 for a number of miles.

A14 W/B nr Newmarket, anyone know why we ain’t moving ? #a14 #traffic — Tony Wood (@babylonrass) September 17, 2021

The #A14 is currently blocked westbound #J39 (#B1506 #Kentford) to #J38, while recovery is underway of the vehicles involved in a collision earlier — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) September 17, 2021

Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible.

The vehicles have now been recovered but some delays remain.

The #A14 westbound at #Kentford is now open and all vehicles recovered following a collision earlier — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) September 17, 2021

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket