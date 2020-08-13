Long-serving councillor Warwick Hirst has resigned from Newmarket Town Council.

Members of the authority have been told his decision has been made on health grounds.

At Monday’s meeting of the council’s neighbourhood plan committee, town mayor Cllr Michael Jefferys said: “We are very sad that Cllr Hirst has decided to resign.

Warwick Hirst, pictured in Newmarket in 2014.

“We will miss Warwick and it feels in some ways like the end of an era.”

Cllr Hirst first joined the town council in 2003 when, as a candidate of the newly formed West Suffolk Independent Alliance, he was elected to serve the Severals ward. That same year he failed in his bid to win a seat on Forest Heath Council but he was later to become a member of the district authority.

He served a mayor of Newmarket for two terms from 2005 to 2007.

Cllr Andy Drummond, who like Cllr Hirst first became a town councillor in 2003, said: “I loved Warwick. It is sad that we fell out towards the end but I will always think kindly of Warwick and I

am very sad that he has had to resign.”

Councillors agreed to look at recognising Cllr Hirst’s many years of service.

FollowingCllr Hirst’s resignation, the town council now has three vacancies following the death of Cllr Ian Kirk earlier this year and the resignation of Cllr Monza Ali.

Read more: All the latest news from Newmarket.

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk.

Read more Newmarket