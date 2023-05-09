A racehorse training yard complete with a four-bedroom house and 0.35 acres of land has been placed on the market with a guide price of £625,000.

Pond House Stables in Exning, near Newmarket, is fully-equipped with a 20-box yard, horse walker, and access to local gallops.

Listed with national property consultant Carter Jonas, the 0.35 acre plot includes a 1,500 square foot home, which is just 23 years old.

Pond House Stables in Exning. Picture: Carter Jonas

Jamie Elbourn, Senior Surveyor at Carter Jonas. said: “Located in Exning on the fringe of Newmarket, Pond House is a modern compact racehorse training establishment with an array of excellent facilities.

“Opportunities to buy property of this kind in a location close to Newmarket are few and far between, and we expect significant interest from racehorse owners and trainers.”

On the ground floor of the house there is a self-contained racehorse trainer’s office which opens directly onto the yard.

The property is listed with a guide price of £625,000. Picture: Carter Jonas

Metal gates seperate the yard from the driveway, and there is also a feed room, storage room, tack room and self-contained muck store included.

The property also has an attractive lawn which provides space to show racehorses.

Mr Elbourn said: “The property benefits from Exning’s horse walks which lead directly to Newmarket’s Racecourse-side training grounds.”

It is close to the A14 which provides a link to Cambridge and the Midlands, as well as the M11 to London.

For more information contact the Carter Jonas Cambridge office.