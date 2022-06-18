More news, no ads

A lorry breakdown on the A14 westbound outside Newmarket caused significant delays - but the road has since reopened.

The breakdown occurred between Junctions 37 and 36, shutting Lane 1.

At the peak of the incident, travel delays of up to 20 minutes were reported in the area.

However, National Highways reports that the lane has since reopened.

Travellers in the Suffolk area today should expect rain and cold weather.