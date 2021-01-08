Police stopped a lorry on the A14 in Suffolk after the driver was reportedly seen with his feet up on the dashboard while driving at 56mph on cruise control.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said the 44-tonne truck was stopped on the A14 at Newmarket by the Commercial Vehicle Unit.

They said the driver was reported for 'not being in a position to have proper control'.

He also received some 'very stern words of advice'.

