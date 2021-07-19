Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague spent a 'fairytale' weekend celebrating her mother's wedding at a popular venue near Newmarket.

The 22 year old, who rose to fame after she and her boyfriend Tommy Fury came second in the 2019 series of the hit show, was photographed at Swynford Manor in Six Mile Bottom, where her mother Debbie tied the knot on Saturday.

Molly-Mae and her sister Zoe were both bridesmaids, with their royal blue dresses having been specially designed for the occasion by online fashion brand Pretty Little Thing, with which Molly-Mae has her own collection.

Molly-Mae Hague and her sister Zoe wore royal blue dresses made for the occasion by Pretty Little Thing. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The YouTuber, who has also released hair and tanning products since leaving the villa, posted snaps from the wedding at the beautiful country house under the caption 'photo dump from a fairytale'.

Among those were pictures taken with her boyfriend, and fellow Love Island star, Tommy, with whom she lives in Manchester.

Fans of the couple took to Instagram to encourage Tommy, also 22, to be next to propose - just days after Molly-Mae told her followers the pair had been looking at rings.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were at Swynford Manor near Newmarket at the weekend for Molly's mother's wedding. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury looked full of love at the Newmarket wedding on Saturday. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

