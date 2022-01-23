The driver of a car that crashed in Valley Way, Newmarket, last night has been arrested.

Officers from Mildenhall as well as the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team attended the scene, where a blue Ford left the road.

A Mildenhall Police spokesperson said the driver of the vehicle was arrested for suspected drink-driving as well as aggravated taking without consent.

The car crashed off Valley Way in Newmarket. Picture: Mildenhall Police (54434561)

The driver was arrested for suspected drink driving and aggravated taking without consent. Picture: Mildenhall Police (54434572)

They were also found to be driving with no licence or insurance.

The spokesperson said it was "lucky no one was hurt" in the incident.

Four other arrests were made over night in the area for criminal damage, drunk and disoderly behaviour, assault and a further suspected drink driver.