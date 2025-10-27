Royal Mail cart stolen in Periman Close, Newmarket
Published: 11:00, 27 October 2025
A mail trolley full of parcels and letters has been stolen from Newmarket.
Officers said the cart, belonging to Royal Mail, was grabbed after being left by a postman in Periman Close between 11am and 11.05am on Saturday.
The trolley was loaded with three bags at the time.
Police are keen to track two people who were believed to have sped off in a silver VW Caddy after the incident.
Anyone who can aid the investigation should get in touch with Suffolk Police.