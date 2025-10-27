A mail trolley full of parcels and letters has been stolen from Newmarket.

Officers said the cart, belonging to Royal Mail, was grabbed after being left by a postman in Periman Close between 11am and 11.05am on Saturday.

The trolley was loaded with three bags at the time.

The trolley was stolen in Periman Close, Newmarket. Picture: Google/iStock

Police are keen to track two people who were believed to have sped off in a silver VW Caddy after the incident.

Anyone who can aid the investigation should get in touch with Suffolk Police.