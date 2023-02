More news, no ads

A main road through a village has been partially blocked after a three-vehicle crash.

Suffolk Police were called to Oxford Street in Exning, near Newmarket, at about 7.30pm.

Manchetts was also alerted to the incident and is at the scene alongside officers to clear the road.

A three-vehicle crash was reported in Oxford Street, Exning. Picture: Suffolk Police

Officers are at the scene of a crash in Exning. Picture: Suffolk Police

No injuries have been reported.