A hospital is set to start construction on a redevelopment project which will expand its capacity and reduce waiting times.

Newmarket Community Hospital will see the addition of a new £15 million community diagnostic centre (CDC) which will provide quicker access to 100,000 tests every year including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), X-ray, ultrasound, cardiology, lung functions and blood tests.

Construction of the site is set to begin later this month with an aim to open in spring 2024 and it is part of the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust’s commitment to providing more personalised care in its communities.

Newmarket Community Hospital. Picture: West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This represents a significant step in developing our Newmarket Community Hospital site and builds on our ambition to provide the care you need, closer to home.

“Having additional diagnostic capacity will ensure we can carry out your test at the earliest opportunity, provide your results more quickly and therefore, if necessary, provide the right care, at the right time, in the right place.”

While the CDC facility is being constructed, the hospital’s parking will be reduced and patients are being asked to leave in good time for their appointments or procedures.

Dr Ewen Cameron, chief executive of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Some services will be provided in temporary structures during this time such as a mobile X-ray unit onsite to ensure any disruption is minimised.