All lanes on the A14, eastbound and westbound, have been closed after a major collision involving two motor homes.

Emergency services, including the ambulance service, an air ambulance, police and the fire service are on the scene of the collision between junctions 37 and 39 near Newmarket.

There are serious delays to traffic, with one of the vehicles, which had been travelling westbound, having crossed the central reservation in the collision.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted off the A14 at J37, and is advised to take the A142 towards Ely, followed by the B1102.

Westbound traffic is advised to exit the A14 at J39 on to the B1506, before joining the A1304.

