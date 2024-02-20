Motorists may see long delays on the A14 after a section of the road flooded due to a suspected burst water main.

Cambridge Police arrived at the road eastbound between junction 37 and junction 38 in Newmarket at around 5.50am today.

Traffic was stopped on the carriageway for about an hour until a lane was opened at 7am.

A stretch of the A14 in Newmarket is flooded due to a suspected burst water main. Picture: Google Maps

Only one lane is closed and contractors will be working throughout the morning to clear drains and alleviate the water.

National Highways has said that those driving in the area should expect delays.