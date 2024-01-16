A multi-vehicle crash on the A14 caused severe delays this morning near a Suffolk town.

Police were called at 7.43am to reports of a collision between three vehicles on the A14 westbound at Swaffham Bulbeck, near Newmarket.

According to a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police, the incident is still ongoing.

There are major delays on the A14 near Newmarket this morning. Picture: Google Maps

There had been delays of about 45 minutes between junction 35 at Nine Mile Hill and junction 36 at Stow cum Quy.

Traffic had also been backed up past Newmarket.