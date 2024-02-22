Severe delays have been reported on the A14 near Newmarket after two lanes were closed due to flooding.

Lanes one and two remain shut eastbound between junction 37 in Newmarket and junction 38 at the A11 after heavy rainfall.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “Severe delays continue to build on approach, currently adding at least 90 minutes to journey times.”

Lanes one and two on the A14 are shut outside Newmarket, between junction 37 and 38. Picture: Google Maps

Earlier today a spokesperson said a gully sucker was in attendance to deal with the flood water.

The third lane is open.