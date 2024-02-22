Flooding on A14 near Newmarket sees major delays after heavy rainfall
Published: 17:17, 22 February 2024
Severe delays have been reported on the A14 near Newmarket after two lanes were closed due to flooding.
Lanes one and two remain shut eastbound between junction 37 in Newmarket and junction 38 at the A11 after heavy rainfall.
A National Highways spokesperson said: “Severe delays continue to build on approach, currently adding at least 90 minutes to journey times.”
Earlier today a spokesperson said a gully sucker was in attendance to deal with the flood water.
The third lane is open.