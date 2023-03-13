Home   Newmarket   News   Article

A11 southbound from Red Lodge to B1085 Fordham/Kentford junction blocked after crash

By Kaia Nicholl
Published: 09:12, 13 March 2023
 | Updated: 14:26, 13 March 2023

Part of the A11 in Suffolk was blocked this morning after a two-vehicle crash.

Traffic was queuing southbound on the road between the Red Lodge turn off and the B1085 (Fordham/Kentford).

Police were called at around 8.10am, and there were no injuries reported.

A11 at Kentford. Picture: Google maps (62938347)
A police spokesperson said one car was able to drive away from the scene, while the other was cleared from the road.

The road fully reopened at 9.10am.

