Part of the A11 in Suffolk was blocked this morning after a two-vehicle crash.

Traffic was queuing southbound on the road between the Red Lodge turn off and the B1085 (Fordham/Kentford).

Police were called at around 8.10am, and there were no injuries reported.

A11 at Kentford. Picture: Google maps (62938347)

A police spokesperson said one car was able to drive away from the scene, while the other was cleared from the road.

The road fully reopened at 9.10am.