A14 traffic chaos as westbound carriageway blocked between junction 38 A11 and junction 37 Fordham Road following reports of a crash
Published: 10:00, 10 November 2021
| Updated: 10:01, 10 November 2021
The A14 westbound is partially blocked and traffic is building following reports of a crash.
The road between junction 38, A11 and junction 37, A142 Fordham Road (Newmarket/Exning) is blocked causing congestion on the major route.
Queues reach as far as junction 39, Kentford, and are also affecting the A1304 into Newmarket as traffic diverts.
Police have been contacted for further information. Updates to follow.
