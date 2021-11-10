More news, no ads

The A14 westbound is partially blocked and traffic is building following reports of a crash.

The road between junction 38, A11 and junction 37, A142 Fordham Road (Newmarket/Exning) is blocked causing congestion on the major route.

Queues reach as far as junction 39, Kentford, and are also affecting the A1304 into Newmarket as traffic diverts.

Traffic is building on the A14 westbound following the crash.

Police have been contacted for further information. Updates to follow.

