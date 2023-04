A large dead stag is causing an obstruction on a major Suffolk road.

Police were alerted at 9.50am to the incident on the A11 at Red Lodge, towards Newmarket.

National Highways has been informed.

The incident is on the A11 at Red Lodge before Newmarket. Picture: Google

The AA is reporting that one lane is closed on the A11 southbound before the A1065 (Fiveways roundabout).