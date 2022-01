More news, no ads

A road in Bottisham, near Newmarket, is closed following a crash.

Police were called to the A13303 Newmarket Road in the village at around 11.50am this morning.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

⚠ #A1303 #Newmarket Road Between #StowCumQuy and #Bottisham;



This road is currently closed due to an RTC please avoid the area if at all possible. pic.twitter.com/84mYHmEFVm — Cambs Travel News (@Cambs_Traffic) January 27, 2022

Cambridgeshire Police has been approached for comment.

More to follow.