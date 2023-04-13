More news, no ads

Part of the A14 in Suffolk was closed this evening after a police-led incident which saw all emergency services called to the scene.

The eastbound carriageway was blocked between junction 33 Milton and junction 37 Newmarket.

The A11 Northbound was also closed between A1304 Six Mile Bottom and A14 junction 36.

Delays of around 45 minutes were building in the area and the roads have since reopened.

All emergency services were in attendance, with Cambridgeshire Police leading the scene.

National Highways Traffic Officers were also on scene assisting with traffic management.

Diversion details were as follows: