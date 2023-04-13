A14 closed eastbound between junction 35 Stow Cum Quy and junction 37 Newmarket and A11 northbound due to police-led incident
Published: 18:14, 13 April 2023
| Updated: 21:21, 13 April 2023
Part of the A14 in Suffolk was closed this evening after a police-led incident which saw all emergency services called to the scene.
The eastbound carriageway was blocked between junction 33 Milton and junction 37 Newmarket.
The A11 Northbound was also closed between A1304 Six Mile Bottom and A14 junction 36.
Delays of around 45 minutes were building in the area and the roads have since reopened.
All emergency services were in attendance, with Cambridgeshire Police leading the scene.
National Highways Traffic Officers were also on scene assisting with traffic management.
Diversion details were as follows:
- Exit the A14 at J33 and head northbound on the A10. Continue for approx. 9 miles.
- At the A10/A1123 junction near Stretham, turn right onto the A1123 and continue for approx. 7.5 miles.
- At the A1123/A142 junction, turn right onto the A142 southbound and continue for approx. 4 miles.
- Re-join the A14 at J37