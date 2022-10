More news, no ads

A key road in Newmarket has been shut due a 'significant' crash.

In a tweet, Mildenhall Police said the A142 was closed due to the significant collision.

The closure is from the A14 westbound at the offslip.

🚨ROAD CLOSED🚨

The A142 at #Newmarket near Fordham Road is CLOSED due to a significant RTC

This is from the A14 Westbound at the offslip, down to the Fordham Road Industrial estate roundabout

#1088 pic.twitter.com/h51yh05I80 — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) October 20, 2022

It stretches down to the Fordham Road industrial estate roundabout.