The A14 near Newmarket has reopened after a serious crash between two motorhomes.

All lanes on the A14, eastbound and westbound between junctions 37 at Newmarket and 39 at Kentford, were closed after the collision which was at about 3pm.

Emergency services including the ambulance service, an air ambulance, police and the fire service were called.

All lanes were shut on the A14 eastbound and westbound between junctions 37 at Newmarket and 39 at Kentford. Stock image

There were serious delays to traffic, with one of the vehicles, which had been travelling westbound, having crossed the central reservation in the collision.

At 10.08pm, National Highways said the A14 had reopened after emergency barrier work.