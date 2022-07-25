More news, no ads

A major route near a Suffolk town has been shut after a crash involving two lorries.

The A14 westbound is closed north of Newmarket between junctions 39 and 38 due to the collision.

Police are in attendance.

The A14 near Newmarket is shut between junctions 39 and 38. Picture: Google Maps

Traffic is being diverted at the Kentford exit.

A National Highways spokesman said there was three miles of traffic on the approach back towards Bury St Edmunds.

A Suffolk Police spokesman added: "Motorists are advised to use an alternative route."