A14 westbound near Newmarket shut after crash involving two lorries with three miles of traffic towards Bury St Edmunds
Published: 15:28, 25 July 2022
| Updated: 15:28, 25 July 2022
A major route near a Suffolk town has been shut after a crash involving two lorries.
The A14 westbound is closed north of Newmarket between junctions 39 and 38 due to the collision.
Police are in attendance.
Traffic is being diverted at the Kentford exit.
A National Highways spokesman said there was three miles of traffic on the approach back towards Bury St Edmunds.
A Suffolk Police spokesman added: "Motorists are advised to use an alternative route."