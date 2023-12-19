B1506 Moulton Road, in Newmarket, shut after serious crash
Published: 20:56, 19 December 2023
| Updated: 16:59, 20 December 2023
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Newmarket.
Police received a report of a collision involving a car at 7.30pm in Bury Road.
The fire and ambulance services are also at the scene as police conduct initial investigations.
A police spokesman said: “It is likely the road will be closed for the foreseeable future this evening and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.”