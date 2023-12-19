Home   Newmarket   News   Article

B1506 Moulton Road, in Newmarket, shut after serious crash

By Paul Derrick
paul.derrick@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 20:56, 19 December 2023
 | Updated: 16:59, 20 December 2023

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Newmarket.

Police received a report of a collision involving a car at 7.30pm in Bury Road.

The fire and ambulance services are also at the scene as police conduct initial investigations.

The crash was on the B1506 Moulton Road, in Newmarket. Stock picture
A police spokesman said: “It is likely the road will be closed for the foreseeable future this evening and drivers are advised to find alternative routes.”

