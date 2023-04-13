A section of the A14 in Suffolk has reopened after a police-led incident which saw all emergency services called.

The incident at just before 6pm saw the eastbound carriageway blocked between junction 33 in Milton and junction 37 in Newmarket.

The A11 northbound was also shut between the A1304 at Six Mile Bottom and A14 junction 36.

The A14 at junction 37. Picture: National Highways

All emergency services attended, with Cambridgeshire Police leading.

At about 9pm, National Highways confirmed the roads had reopened.

A spokesman said: "No significant delays are being reported on approach."