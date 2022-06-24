The A14 is closed and there are long delays following a car fire.

Emergency services were called to the westbound carriageway, near junction 35 (Stow cum Quy), at 10.30am after reports that a car was well alight.

The carriageway was closed while recovery took place.

The car was described as 'well alight'. Picture: Ollie Vincent

One lane has now reopened, but resurfacing works are now being carried out to repair the damage.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said crews used hose reel jets to contain the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

According to the AA Traffic Map, there are delays of 30 minutes in the area, but these are increasing.

Firefighters from Newmarket, Cambridge and Ely were called to the incident.