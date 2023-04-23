A11 southbound between A14 Newmarket and A1304 Six Mile Bottom closed for around six hours after incident involving car and pedestrian
Published: 08:56, 23 April 2023
The A11 near Newmarket was closed overnight after an incident involving a car and a pedestrian.
The southbound road was shut between A14 Newmarket and the A1304 Six Mile Bottom at around midnight.
A National Highways East spokesperson said this was due to an incident involving a car and a pedestrian.
The road was reopened by 6.30am today.