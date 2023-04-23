The A11 near Newmarket was closed overnight after an incident involving a car and a pedestrian.

The southbound road was shut between A14 Newmarket and the A1304 Six Mile Bottom at around midnight.

A National Highways East spokesperson said this was due to an incident involving a car and a pedestrian.

— National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) April 22, 2023

The road was reopened by 6.30am today.