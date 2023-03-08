Home   Newmarket   News   Article

A14 traffic stopped outside Kentford near Newmarket after crash

By Cameron Reid
Published: 08:03, 08 March 2023
 | Updated: 08:52, 08 March 2023

Traffic has stopped on a major route outside a Suffolk village this morning due to a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called at 7.30am to the incident at the A14 westbound between junction 39 and junction 38 outside Kentford and Needham Street, near Newmarket.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said police are at the scene and the road is now blocked.

According to the AA traffic map, there is slow traffic in the area.

