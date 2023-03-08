Traffic has stopped on a major route outside a Suffolk village this morning due to a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called at 7.30am to the incident at the A14 westbound between junction 39 and junction 38 outside Kentford and Needham Street, near Newmarket.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said police are at the scene and the road is now blocked.

Traffic is currently stopped on the #A14 in #Suffolk westbound between J39 and J38 due to a collision. @SuffolkPolice are in attendance.



More information to follow, thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/iEraOIwUwo — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) March 8, 2023

According to the AA traffic map, there is slow traffic in the area.