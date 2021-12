More news, no ads

Part of the A14 eastbound has reopened following a crash involving a car and lorry.

One lane on the road, between junction 37 Newmarket and junction 39 Kentford was blocked earlier this evening.

Drivers were facing around 60 minute delays.

Part of the A14 eastbound was closed earlier this evening following a crash between a lorry and car. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

The scene has been cleared and all lanes have now reopened.