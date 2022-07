The A14 westbound near Newmarket has reopened after a crash between two lorries yesterday.

The road was closed north of Newmarket between junctions 39 and 38 for about 10 hours due to the collision.

It remained shut to allow for recovery of the vehicles and repairs to the road.

The A14 near Newmarket was shut between junctions 39 and 38. Picture: Google Maps

At 1.10am, National Highways said the route had reopened after a resurfacing operation.