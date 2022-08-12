A section of the A14 which was shut for nearly 12 hours after a serious multi-vehicle crash has reopened.

The incident was on the A14 eastbound in Cambridgeshire at about 6pm between junction 36 for the A11 and junction 37 for Newmarket.

Emergency services, including fire crews from Soham, Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, were called to the scene.

At 5.22am today, National Highways confirmed the road had reopened.