A major road was closed due to a police-led incident.

The A11 was shut southbound between the A1065/A1101, near Mildenhall, and the A14/A1304, near Newmarket, due to the incident at 1.16pm.

Suffolk Police was on the scene but the route reopened within minutes.

A police spokesman said it was closed for the safety of officers but was unable to disclose further details.