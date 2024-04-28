A11 shut southbound between A1065/A1101, near Mildenhall, and A14/A1304, near Newmarket, due to police-led incident
Published: 13:37, 28 April 2024
| Updated: 13:51, 28 April 2024
A major road was closed due to a police-led incident.
The A11 was shut southbound between the A1065/A1101, near Mildenhall, and the A14/A1304, near Newmarket, due to the incident at 1.16pm.
Suffolk Police was on the scene but the route reopened within minutes.
A police spokesman said it was closed for the safety of officers but was unable to disclose further details.