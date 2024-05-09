A major toy retailer is set to open shops within two Tesco stores in Suffolk.

The Entertainer will be launching their toy shops at the Martlesham Extra store on Saturday, May 18, followed by Newmarket Extra in late-September.

The retailer’s partnership with Tesco was announced in January and means customers can buy a variety of products from brands like Barbie and Lego to Hot Wheels and Peppa Pig.

The Entertainer is set to launch a shop in Tesco stores in Martlesham and Newmarket. Picture: The Entertainer

The Entertainer is due to roll out to more than 750 Tesco stores in the UK throughout the year and will create over 1,000 new jobs.

It comes after a successful, year-long trial of The Entertainer in 35 of Tesco’s large UK stores and the positive response from customers.

Rachel Willmott, regional area manager at The Entertainer, said: “We’re delighted to announce that The Entertainer Toy Shop will be launching across two Suffolk-based Tesco stores, which will bring some of our magic directly to families and children right in the heart of the local community.”

Jan Marchant, managing director of home and clothing at Tesco, added: “We’re really excited to be bringing The Entertainer to Tesco stores across the UK, introducing even more customers to the great range of toys and making it easier for customers to pick up a gift for their little ones in store.”