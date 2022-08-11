An Isleham woman has overcome the challenges of Asperger’s Syndrome to build a successful business as a make-up artist who specialises in weddings.

Eleanor Norman, who has a studio in Burwell, was diagnosed with the autism spectrum condition at the age of three and credits her condition with giving her the skills to succeed, despite the challenges it has brought.

“I’ve always loved art and been fascinated by hair and make-up,” said Eleanor.

Eleanor Norman, who has built a make-up artist business, at her studio in Burwell.

“Asperger’s brings out creativeness, imagination and great attention to detail which are very important in what I do.

Reading body language can be difficult and I’m better at planning things out visually than I am with just having it written or spoken, so I’ll simply ask my client to bring a picture along so I can keep that in mind as I work.

“My condition also gives me a very high level of focus and determination which are good skills to have in life.

“My service is always very carefully tailored to each client and I’ll always stay as long as I’m needed to help with veil adjustments, last minute touches if a few tears of happiness have been shed or anything else required.

“Noticing tiny details has been an essential part of making a success of the business, and I’m very good at keeping nervous people calm, so I feel that, while Asperger’s can make certain parts of every day life more difficult – it certainly makes me a better make-up artist.”

Eleanor began her journey in to make-up artistry by attending college in 2016 with a course in hair and media make-up, before doing a year of agency work assisting make-up artists and then taking a course on starting a business, before launching her own.

Having since secured a studio space to allow her to meet clients and undertake appointments in a professional setting, the focus is now on growing the business.

“Networking is very important, and I want to keep getting my name out there,” she said.

“The support given by my family and my fiancé Chris, who has been my rock, has been so important to me along the way.

“I would say to anyone else who has Asperger’s that you never have to mask who you are, because although there are challenges and it may not always be easy to find the right support, the skills that come with the condition can be a really positive thing, as they have helped me build a business.

“Never give up on your dreams. There are difficult days and I have had them in my life, but just keep going and believe in yourself.”