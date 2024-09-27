Two people remain in critical condition and a 19-year-old man has been bailed following a collision at a junction in a Suffolk town.

The incident at the junction of The Street and Court Barns in Newmarket, involved a black Mercedes CLA 180 and a grey Mercedes E350 at 4.45pm on Monday.

The cars collided at the junction, before leaving the road and crashing into the wall of a nearby property.

The driver of the black Mercedes, a 19-year-old man from Newmarket, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been bailed until December 20.

An 18-year-old man, who was a passenger in the black car, suffered life-threatening injuries and the second passenger, a 16-year-old boy, suffered slight injuries.

The driver of the grey car, a 70-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The two people with life-threatening injuries remain in critical condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

The air ambulance and the ambulance service attended the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dashcam footage, is asked to contact officers via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website quoting incident 336 of September 23.

Alternatively, call 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.