A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a collision which shut a road near Newmarket.

Police were called to Cotton End Road, Exning, at 10.22pm on Friday, following reports of a collision involving a Vauxhall Astra and a Volkswagen Touran.

An air ambulance as well as the fire and ambulance service were sent to the incident.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a collision which shut Cotton End Road in Exning. Picture: iStock

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 40-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene.

The passenger of the Volkswagen and the passenger of the Vauxhall were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they currently remain.

The driver of the Vauxhall also suffered serious injuries.

Officers arrested a 20-year-old man from Ely yesterday on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit, and driving while over the prescribed drug limit, as well as driving while unfit throughout drink and drugs.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was bailed with conditions until January 28.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision and ask any motorists driving in the area at the time of the incident with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle, to review the footage for any material that may be of assistance.

Anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam footage prior to the incident is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting 37/60742/25, via the website.

Alternatively, email SCIU@norfolk.police.uk or call 101.