A 20-year-old man who is being treated for stab wounds has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary in a Suffolk town.

Police were called at 12.59am on January 25, to a report of an assault at a property in Nat Flatman Street, Newmarket.

Officers and paramedics attended, and a man and a woman were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police were called at 12.59am on January 25 to a report of an assault at a property in Newmarket. Picture: Alison Hayes/iStock

The man was stabbed in the leg and suffered a head injury. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, while the woman was uninjured.

A third person was taken to hospital by unknown parties on January 25. The injured party, a 20-year-old man, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

He is currently being treated for stab wounds and is in a serious but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and police continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident or anyone that may have seen a group of men leaving a property in Nat Flatman Street and heading towards All Saints Road.

Residents in the area with CCTV or a video-doorbell, or drivers with dash-cameras driving in the Nat Flatman and All Saints Road area, between midnight and 1am, are asked to contact police quoting crime reference 37/4505/24, via the website.

Alternatively, call 101.