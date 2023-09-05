Police have charged a 21-year-old man on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and drug offences in a Suffolk town.

Two men were arrested at an address off Icewell Hill in Newmarket on Thursday, August 31 after a search of the property was conducted and suspected Class B drugs were discovered.

The first man, from Newmarket, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply drugs other than Class A.

Two men were arrested at an address off Icewell Hill in Newmarket last week. Picture: iStock

The second, from London, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession with intent to supply drugs other than Class A.

Both were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The 21-year-old from Newmarket was released under investigation.

Kye Shiel, 21, from London, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on September 2, where he was remanded to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on September 29.