A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a police officer was injured in a fail to stop collision in a Suffolk town.

The incident happened on The Avenue in Newmarket shortly after 2.45am on Sunday, November 12, when a vehicle was in a collision with a female police officer and failed to stop.

The officer suffered injuries and was taken to hospital where she currently remains for treatment, but her injuries are not described as life threatening or life changing.

A man was arrested on Monday, November 13, on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers would like to hear from any witnesses to the collision and are appealing for any motorists driving in the area at the time with a dashcam in their vehicle, to review the footage for any material that may be of assistance.

Police are also particularly keen to hear from three people seen on foot on The Avenue at the time, who are believed to be witnesses.

Anyone with information, is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting CAD 47 of November 12 or crime reference 37/65837/23 via the website.

Alternatively, email Matthew.dale@suffolk.police.uk or call 101.